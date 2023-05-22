Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 80,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,072. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

