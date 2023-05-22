Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.16. 3,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.