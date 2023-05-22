Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Sequans Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
