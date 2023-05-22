Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

