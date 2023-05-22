Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,382 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,954. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

