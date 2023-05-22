Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

MCD stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $294.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,984. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

