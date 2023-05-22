Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. 832,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

