Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,682,000 after acquiring an additional 233,302 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,747. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.98. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

