Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.67. 3,556,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649,107. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

