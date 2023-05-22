Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 323 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.43. 8,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,108. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.