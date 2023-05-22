Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $421.00. 783,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,137. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.