Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

SSTK stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 67,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,428. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 66,935 shares of company stock worth $5,104,640 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

