SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,203. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.