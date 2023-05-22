Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 282,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.