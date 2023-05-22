Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 1,352,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

