Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $525.22 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $525.22 million and $81.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.22 or 1.00022756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02501139 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $285.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

