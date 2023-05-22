Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 320,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

