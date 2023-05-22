Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Trading Down 2.3%

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 7,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 132,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.