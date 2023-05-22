Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Trading Down 2.3%

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 7,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 132,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

