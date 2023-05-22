SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $3,297,766 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

EA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.82. 133,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

