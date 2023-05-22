SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $78.95. 660,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

