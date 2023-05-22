SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

