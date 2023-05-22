SouthState Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. 717,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,337. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $213.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.