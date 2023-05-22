SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.61. 2,338,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624,328. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

