SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.