SouthState Corp Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $251.34. 71,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

