SouthState Corp Purchases 132 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 165,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

