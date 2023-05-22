SouthState Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 411,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 784,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 287,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,859. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

