SouthState Corp Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.33. 21,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

