Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.