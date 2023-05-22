SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.90. 93,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.