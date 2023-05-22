Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 847,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

