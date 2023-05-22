St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 392.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.42% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 8,593.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 547,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 541,402 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOG stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.49. 388,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,516. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.