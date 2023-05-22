St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.73. 7,924,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,695,895. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

