St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,669. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

