St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.31. 718,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

