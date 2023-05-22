St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 759 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.1 %

PFE stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $38.27. 50,421,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,931,068. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

