Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Star Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 2,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,741. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 million, a P/E ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Star Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Star Group by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

