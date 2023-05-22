Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 2,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,741. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 million, a P/E ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.
Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
