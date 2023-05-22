Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

