StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.1 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 501,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.