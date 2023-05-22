StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

AFL stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

