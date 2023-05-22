StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.62.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.