StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a one year low of $85.51 and a one year high of $148.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.