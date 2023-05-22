StockNews.com Begins Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

LIFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 439,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.28.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

