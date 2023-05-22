StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avista (NYSE:AVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.