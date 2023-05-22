StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,337. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.