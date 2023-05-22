StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Up 5.0 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.