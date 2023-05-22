StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BioLineRx Stock Up 5.0 %
BioLineRx stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.
