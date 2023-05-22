StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,765.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,608.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,346.92.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

