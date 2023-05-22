StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.76) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.00.

BP Trading Up 0.2 %

BP stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

BP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile



BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

