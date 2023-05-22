StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.
CommScope Trading Down 1.6 %
CommScope stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 857,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CommScope by 122.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,051,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 88.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 531,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
