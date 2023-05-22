StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 857,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CommScope by 122.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,051,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 88.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 531,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

