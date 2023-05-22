StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

