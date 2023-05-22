StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

